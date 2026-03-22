Jarvis Landry Has Honest Admission About Browns’ 2020 Playoff Loss

The Cleveland Browns have experienced their fair share of heartaches in the postseason, especially this past decade as the team has had opportunities to advance. For example, the 2020-21 NFL Playoffs featured a massive Browns win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round.

Cleveland beat their AFC North rivals 48-37, setting up a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Divisional Round. The Chiefs were well-rested coming into the game as they were afforded a bye for the Wild Card round, and the Browns had to meet them at their raucous home turf at Arrowhead Stadium.

Surprisingly enough, Cleveland made Kansas City sweat for a bit as they kept pace. Things took a massive turn in their favor midway through the third quarter after Mahomes took a shot to the head and was forced to miss the remainder of the game due to a concussion.

Any team would have felt confident in that situation, but the Chiefs found a way to win with backup Chad Henne. Henne, a former second-round pick, rarely appeared for Kansas City but looked comfortable stepping into a postseason game and managing the offense.

Henne was able to bounce back from an interception with a gutsy 13-yard scramble to give the Chiefs a first down. He later converted a bold fourth-down pass to Tyreek Hill that allowed Kansas City to run out the clock and win the game.

Over five years later, former Browns wideout Jarvis Landry admitted he is still upset with Henne’s performance.

“This man, Cold Chad Henne, came off the bench bro, and crushed my dreams,” Landry said.

“This man, Cold Chad Henne, came off the bench bro, and crushed my dreams,” – Jarvis Landry is still not over the Browns 2020 playoff loss. pic.twitter.com/pwtMyVyOXW — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 22, 2026

Landry has every reason to still be angry, as Cleveland truly did have a shot to make some noise that postseason. As Landry noted, the Chiefs went on to play the Buffalo Bills, a team that the Browns had previously beaten in the regular season.

It’s a painful what-if for Landry and Cleveland fans to think about, but hopefully the team is back in playoff contention sooner rather than later.

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Former Browns Player Sends Message To Cleveland After Departure