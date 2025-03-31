Browns Nation

Monday, March 31, 2025
Jason Kelce Is Not A Fan Of Browns’ New Stadium Plans

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for The New Heights)

 

The Cleveland Browns recently released a hype video showing the plans for a new stadium in Brook Park, and many fans have mixed feelings about the situation.

Two people who had plenty to say about the Browns’ new proposed stadium are the Kelce brothers, as Jason and Travis discussed the situation on a recent episode of New Heights.

While speaking about the new stadium, Jason Kelce responded to the Browns’ new tweeted video showing a render of the new stadium with a resounding boo because he hates the fact that it’s a dome and that it’s in an inconvenient location.

“I don’t like anything about this. I don’t like that it’s not downtown. I don’t like that it’s indoor. I don’t like anything about this, and maybe I’m so detached from Cleveland that I’m not in the majority here. I don’t know what the majority of Clevelanders want, which is really what is most important, all I know is I like when the elements play a role in the game.”

From an economic perspective, domes always make sense in cold-weather cities since they allow for year-round use of the venue for concerts and other stadium shows that won’t be affected by the elements, but it does rob fans of snow games, which create iconic moments that last a lifetime.

Kelce is likely not alone in his dislike for the location and the dome, but it’s tough to argue against how incredible the render itself looks.

Browns Nation