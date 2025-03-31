Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, March 31, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Jimmy Haslam Speaks Out About Browns’ Interest In Joe Flacco

Jimmy Haslam Speaks Out About Browns’ Interest In Joe Flacco

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Jimmy Haslam Speaks Out About Browns’ Interest In Joe Flacco
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation is a mess at the moment, with only the newly acquired Kenny Pickett and Deshaun Watson and his $72.9-million cap hit and twice-torn Achilles on the roster at the moment.

With ten picks in April’s upcoming draft, the Browns are certainly in the market to select a rookie at some point, but there are still plenty of rumors about the team potentially signing a veteran as well.

Owner Jimmy Haslam recently touched on the possibility of bringing back one of their recent starters in Joe Flacco, and according to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot on X, he didn’t rule it out.

“Browns owner Jimmy Haslam says they’re still looking at a bunch of veteran QBs and Joe Flacco “is in the conversation. Doesn’t mean we’re going to do anything, but he’s in the conversation.”

Flacco had a career resurgence when the Browns signed him in 2023, and he tore it up down the stretch to get Cleveland to an improbable 11 wins and a playoff berth.

He spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts and appeared in eight games, throwing 12 touchdowns to seven interceptions while taking the starting job from Anthony Richardson at one point during the year.

Flacco makes sense if the Browns also draft a high-profile rookie, perhaps Shedeur Sanders with the No. 2 pick or potentially Jaxson Dart or Tyler Shough either at the top of the second round or if they can trade back up into the first round.

There is another month to go until the draft, so a solution likely isn’t imminent, but it’s interesting that Flacco is still on Cleveland’s radar as another potential solution to the ongoing QB problem.

NEXT:  Joe Thomas Makes Big Personal Announcement
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation