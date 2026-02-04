Jason Kelce Says Something Browns Fans Will Appreciate

There’s a lot you can say about Cleveland Browns fans, but one thing you can’t deny is their loyalty to their favorite team. This organization has experienced considerable heartbreak throughout the years, and yet, its fans remain loyal and supportive of the team.

This isn’t to say that they don’t also criticize the team and question a lot of upper management’s decisions, but at the end of the day, Browns fans are loyal to the bitter end. Jason Kelce made this point clear in a recent video the Browns shared on X, where he talked about his roots in Cleveland, also wishing well for people in the city.

“Just wanted to say, love Cleveland, loved growing up there, there’s always a soft spot in our heart for the Browns, even though it rips us apart at times,” Kelce said.

As Kelce noted, the Browns have stuck with him throughout adulthood and playing in the NFL, even though he suited up for the Philadelphia Eagles for his entire career. Being raised in Cleveland was important to him and is a part of who he is, something that nobody can take away from him.

Despite the Browns not having great success throughout their history, Cleveland is a storied sports town, one that has bred a lot of passionate fans for other sports besides football. The Cavaliers, of course, drafted LeBron James, and watching him ascend to one of the greatest basketball players in NBA history is something the town watched together.

The Cavaliers have had their ebbs and flows of being a consistently solid basketball team, and before James came to town, much like the Browns, they had several losing seasons in a row. For them, all it took was a generational prospect to come in and completely change the dynamic of the organization.

It’s unclear what it’s going to take for the Browns to take that level of meteoric rise. Whatever it takes, and whenever it happens, the city of Cleveland is going to experience a level of success they haven’t found since James helped the Cavaliers win their most recent title.

