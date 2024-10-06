Jayden Daniels Reveals That He Is A Fan Of 1 Browns Player

Ever since they made their return, the Cleveland Browns haven’t had a legitimate star at quarterback.

They’ve been close to that, and they’ve had some guys who either used to be stars or went on to thrive after leaving the team.

Notably, that’s the case with their last two starters.

Baker Mayfield went on to flourish somewhere else, while his replacement, Deshaun Watson, looks like a shell of the star he once was.

Even so, there’s nothing but respect for him from one of his colleagues.

As pointed out by Tony Grossi, Jayden Daniels recently claimed that he used to be a big Deshaun Watson fan, praising him for the “swagger” he played with when he was in college.

Jayden Daniels said this week he was a big fan of Deshaun Watson when Watson played at Clemson.

'Man, just that swagger that he played with,' Daniels said. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) October 6, 2024

Of course, he might not feel the same way about him after watching his recent tape.

Watson hasn’t been very good since he arrived in Berea.

He’s dealt with a suspension and multiple injuries, and that has most likely prevented him from getting into the kind of rhythm he needs.

Moreover, with all the stuff he’s dealing with outside of football and all the criticism he’s gotten over the past couple of years, it also seems like he’s lost all that swagger and confidence when he’s on the field.

Hopefully, the Browns will one day get the Deshaun Watson of old.

