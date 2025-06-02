Browns Nation

Monday, June 2, 2025
Jedrick Wills Announces Big Career Decision

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had the worst offense in the NFL last season, averaging only 15.2 points per game thanks to a multitude of issues.

While Deshaun Watson and the quarterback room shouldered much of the blame, the offensive line was a major issue as well as they collectively gave up 66 sacks and blocked for a running game that averaged fewer than 100 yards per game, which was all a major reason why the team opted not to re-sign former first-round pick Jedrick Wills Jr. at left tackle.

Wills has lingered on the free agent market all offseason, and today, Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz shared on X that Wills is now planning on sitting out potentially the entire 2025 season to fully recover from the troublesome knee injury that he dealt with all last season.

Schultz noted that multiple teams have expressed interest in the 26-year-old, but it’s wise for Wills to put his health first and get back to the player he used to be before committing to any organization.

He looked like a shell of himself last season, appearing in just five games and failing to resemble the promising young blind-side protector he had been since the Browns drafted him out of Alabama in 2020.

Dawand Jones now has the opportunity to solidify himself as the long-term solution at LT, though he has dealt with injuries of his own over the past year or two.

Wills has youth on his side, and if he does decide to take the year off and come back 100 percent, there will certainly be a handful of teams willing to give him a shot next offseason.

