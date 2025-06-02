Kevin Stefanski Reveals Big Update About Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns still have to figure out who’s going to be their starting quarterback next season.

They currently have four potential options, and while there’s a strong case to be made for and against all of them, most fans and some analysts believe that Shedeur Sanders should handle the bulk of the reps.

While he fell all the way to the fifth round and might be fourth in the pecking order, he also may have the highest upside.

Notably, Kevin Stefanski might be starting to feel the same way.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns’ head coach claimed that Sanders has had some 11-on-11 reps in OTAs, and the media will be able to see him on Wednesday.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said today that Shedeur Sanders has taken some 11 on 11 reps when OTAs have been closed to the media and we’ll see him in some on Wednesday. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 2, 2025

Sanders was once projected to be the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft.

Clearly, scouts weren’t as high on him, but it was still somewhat shocking to see him fall to No. 144.

It was perhaps the most shocking and notorious draft slide in NFL Draft history.

Then again, it’s not like he has steep competition to beat.

Joe Flacco is the only proven commodity on the team’s roster, and while he may give them the best shot at winning right now, he’s by no means a long-term option.

The Browns really liked Dillon Gabriel, but he’s always been projected to be a backup at the next level.

Last but not least, Kenny Pickett has struggled mightily.

It won’t be easy, but if Sanders continues to impress, he might run away with the job.

