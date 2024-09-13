Stats Show Deshaun Watson’s Impressive Career Against Jaguars

The 0-1 Cleveland Browns head south on Sunday for a battle with the 0-1 Jacksonville Jaguars in a battle to avoid starting 0-2 and digging a tough hole to get out of.

Cleveland’s offense looked awful in the Week 1 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, but fans have something to be excited about since stats show that quarterback Deshaun Watson has dominated Jacksonville throughout his career.

Watson has faced the Jaguars six times during his NFL playing days, dating back to his time with their AFC South rival the Houston Texans, and the quarterback is 6-0 against them with 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions, both of which came in his first game against them.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson has seen Jacksonville 6 times in his career: 6-0

10 TDs

2 INTs (both in first game)

Watson also has a 105-plus QB rating against the Jaguars in his last three starts against them.

Fans will have to cling to any positive Watson news they can find these days given how poorly he has played in his three seasons with the Browns, not to mention another lawsuit popping up that is providing plenty more distractions for the former superstar.

Throughout most of Watson’s tenure with the Texans, the Jaguars were an afterthought, and these numbers should not lead anyone to believe that this will be an easy matchup.

The Jags have plenty of talent on both sides of the ball and can create a lot of problems for the Browns, especially if Watson continues to struggle.

Perhaps a matchup with a foe he has dominated in the past will help him because Watson needs to get back on track quickly and start earning his massive contract.

