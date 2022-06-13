Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Jedrick Wills Jr. Should Be A Concern For Browns This Year

Jedrick Wills Jr. Should Be A Concern For Browns This Year

By

Cleveland Browns tackle Alex Taylor (67) and Cleveland Browns tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) participates in drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 29, 2020, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns open their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Though the quarterback situation garners top headlines, maintaining the best offensive line in football is always a priority.

There are some solid veteran players playing guard positions including Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller.

The tackles are Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills.

Conklin is progressing well after a knee injury significantly curtailed his 2021 season.

A healthy Conklin is critical for the Browns.

Jedrick Wills Jr. is a concern for the Browns this year.

Wills, 23, the Browns’ first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was also hampered by injuries last season.

Going into his third season, he is a player that the Browns will be watching closely.

Some believe this is a make-or-break year for Wills.

Here are two reasons why Wills could be a concern for the Browns moving forward.

 

1. He Has A Pattern Of Early Season Injuries

In his rookie season in 2020, he played 15 games.

Last season, he only played 13 games.

To make matters worse, Wills got injured both seasons in Week 1.

In 2020, he suffered a leg injury against the Baltimore Ravens.

He injured his ankle on a Jarvis Landry touchdown run early in the 2021 opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wills played through the injury which did not help his cause last season.

Could his injuries have been related to abridged practice and training camp COVID-19 protocols in both of his NFL seasons?

It is hard to say, but the Browns should be focused on adequate strength and conditioning programs to keep Wills healthy for the long haul.

 

2. He Is Directly Affected By Quarterback Uncertainty

The left tackle has the job of protecting the blind side of the right-handed quarterback.

Wills moved from playing right tackle in college at Alabama to left tackle for the Browns.

Joe Thomas gave him pointers, and he will need to draw from those and his two seasons of experience to deal with quarterback uncertainty.

Whether it ends up being Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, and/or someone else, Wills needs to adjust to the style of the quarterbacks he is protecting.

He will benefit from a full training camp working with Watson and Brisset, but the overall quarterback uncertainty for the 2022 season does affect Wills in a year that is critical for him.

 

Will The Browns Exercise His Fifth Year Option?

We are not getting ahead of ourselves when we discuss Wills’ fifth-year option.

The Browns will have to make that decision during the 2023 offseason.

Conklin will be a free agent in 2023 so the Browns will need to assess the future of their tackles.

Will the Browns extend the 27-year-old Conklin?

Could they choose to move Wills to the right tackle position if Conklin is out of the picture?

Or could the Browns opt not to exercise Wills’s fifth-year option?

Of course, the priority is 2022 and winning football games, but how Wills plays this season could significantly affect in what capacity or for how long he plays for the Browns.

 

Recent News

Browns Nation News And Notes (6/13/22)
Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout
Should The Browns Feel Confident In Jacoby Brissett?
Happy Father's Day inscription with tie and watch
10 Great Father’s Day Gifts For Cleveland Browns Fans

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Browns Nation News And Notes (6/13/22)

No more pages to load