Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Earns High PFF Positional Ranking

The Browns felt Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah would become a special player when the team drafted him with their second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

After working the linebacker into the starting lineup during his first season with the team, Cleveland began putting more responsibility on Owusu-Koramoah, relying on the third-year player last season to lead their middle defenders.

Owusu-Koramoah’s efforts for 2023 have been recognized among the top linebackers in the league.

PFF shared their rankings on Twitter this week, naming Owusu-Koramoah as the eighth-best linebacker in the NFL heading into the 2024 season.

This is the first time Owusu-Koramoah has been ranked among the top 10 by PFF.

Owusu-Koramoah has started 33 of the 41 games he has played in the past three seasons.

Last year, Owusu-Koramoah finished with 101 total tackles, six pass deflections, and 3.5 sacks.

Owusu-Koramoah also picked off two passes and forced one fumble in 2023.

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner was the highest-rated linebacker according to PFF.

The AFC North is well-represented on the list as Baltimore’s Roquan Smith and Pittsburgh’s Patrick Queen are ranked second and seventh, respectively.

Owusu-Koramoah is the third defensive player from the Cleveland Browns to be ranked among the top 32 players at their position by PFF for 2024.

Defensive ends Myles Garrett and Za’Darius Smith were both ranked by PFF in the top 32 with Garrett receiving the top billing while Smith secured the No. 17 spot in the list.

Cleveland had a historic defense in 2023, finishing atop the league in multiple categories.

