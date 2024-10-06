Je’Rod Cherry Reveals His Questions For Browns To Answer

The Cleveland Browns entered today’s contest against the Washington Commanders looking to make up for the slow start to the season.

Instead, the Browns left the nation’s capital with more questions surrounding the team.

Analyst Je’Rod Cherry shared his thoughts about the game as he asked the two burning questions he had after watching the 34-13 defeat the Commanders handed the Browns (via ESPN Cleveland’s X account).

“How do we play a better brand of football,” Cherry asked, adding, “How do we put ourselves in position to where we do much better than we did on the football field today?”

The Browns leave DC with a lot of questions to answer, says @JRCherry3 pic.twitter.com/oGIIZCSYso — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) October 6, 2024

Cherry – a three-time Super Bowl winner – has seen championship-winning football.

Cleveland, however, has not delivered anything near that level as the team has scored just over 14 points per outing in five contests this season.

The Browns were held to just 212 yards on offense by the Commanders, and Cleveland extended a stretch of third-down conversion failures that began in the last contest against the Las Vegas Raiders to 22 straight attempts without a single conversion.

Cleveland finally ended the streak on their last possession, converting a third-down-and-one from the Washington 19-yard line.

Cherry ultimately believes if the team cannot start to perform better, the Browns may end up making multiple changes before the season ends.

“If you don’t answer those questions, you could find yourself in a situation where a wholesale change could take place,” Cherry said.

Cleveland will regroup before playing their final game of a three-game road trip next Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

