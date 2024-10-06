Fans React To Browns’ 34-13 Loss To Commanders

The Cleveland Browns continue to be the biggest disappointment during the 2024 NFL season as they were blown out in Week 5 by the Washington Commanders.

The Browns were coming off a tough loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last week, and didn’t do much to show that they’re still confident in themselves as they allowed the Commanders to take an early double-digit lead that they never threatened.

Deshaun Watson looked way out of his depth against a weak Washington secondary, missing some routine throws and failing to scramble out of pressure.

The offense as a whole has been the worst in the league, and it’s hard to imagine the team will be able to fix their issues barring some major change.

Benching Watson should at least be in the conversation as he’s done himself no favors despite an ailing offensive line and lack of a running game.

After another frustrating and listless loss, fans sounded off on the Browns via the team’s official X account.

“Commanders 34, Browns 13”

Stop posting, it seems sarcastic at this point unless someone is being traded or fired! — Queen ⏰f Sport 1922💙💛⏰TC (@msshawnt) October 6, 2024

Cut Watson. — Terry (@sports_terry) October 6, 2024

Embarrassing on both sides of the field. — Eric Shelman (@ericshelman) October 6, 2024

Way to quit on the city! — Jake (@JSamulakCLE) October 6, 2024

The fanbase seems to have just about had it with the team given how poorly they’ve played on both sides of the field.

When watching Cleveland play, there doesn’t seem to be any sort of joy or excitement on the field and it’s becoming a bigger issue every week.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski and the coaching staff need to figure out something sooner rather than later as the regular season seems to already be passing them by.

With a game against the Philadelphia Eagles on tap for Week 6, the Browns need to dig deep to get themselves out of their rut.

