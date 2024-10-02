Browns Nation

Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Jerry Jeudy Caught Laughing At Local Reporter’s Question

By
CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates his touchdown reception against the New York Giants with Jerry Jeudy #3 during the first quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Last week, a viral video clip spread across the Internet of Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper providing an answer to local Cleveland reporters about the amount of scrutiny NFL players receive on particular plays.

Cooper provided an honest answer, retorting that like all jobs, some people will make the plays and others won’t.

The veteran receiver compared that to the media with a tongue-in-cheek response that reporters “don’t ask the best questions” in a clip that went viral.

Unfortunately, Cooper’s hypothetical case was made earlier this week in a press conference featuring wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

A local reporter asked Jeudy a meandering question that lasted for more than 20 seconds before Jeudy asked the reporter to repeat the question.

During the reporter’s second stab at the question, Jeudy has his hand over his mouth to cover what appears to be his laughter in a video making the rounds on the Internet (via X).

Initially, the reporter asked Jeudy about defensive adjustments the Raiders made in the second half after reviewing the film.

In the video, Jeudy asks the reporter to repeat the question.

The reporter then changed gears, asking where Jeudy felt the offense needed to make adjustments to perform at its best level in a 17-second follow-up question.

Jeudy has been the lone bright spot in the Cleveland wide receiver room this season, catching a team-best 18 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown through four games.

The Browns will return to action this week, facing the Washington Commanders in their second-straight road contest on Sunday.

