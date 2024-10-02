Analyst Reveals Opening Odds For Browns’ Week 5 Matchup

Rarely should a team be excited about being an underdog, but the Browns may be doing that ahead of their Week 5 contest against the Washington Commanders.

Cleveland’s three losses this season have come as a favorite in spreads espoused by oddsmakers, and their lone win was over a still-winless Jacksonville Jaguars franchise.

With this in mind, Browns fans will welcome their underdog status for this weekend.

Analyst Nick Camino shared that oddsmakers have listed the Browns as 3.5-point underdogs ahead of their matchup against the Commanders this Sunday.

The #Browns open as a 6-point underdog next weekend vs. the Eagles in Philadelphia. Cleveland is currently listed as a 3.5-point underdog vs. the Washington Commanders. https://t.co/zPHWM5lpqc — Nick Camino (@NickCaminoWKYC) October 2, 2024

The Browns have won their past two in this series, including a New Year’s Day victory in 2023 over the Commanders.

Washington and Cleveland have a long history that dates back to 1950, and the Browns have owned most of these two teams’ matchups, claiming a 35-12-1 all-time series lead.

From 1950 until 1971, the Browns had three separate streaks of at least eight wins, including a 12-game winning streak during the 1960s.

Cleveland has not been as fortunate in recent years, and the Browns had lost seven of nine games these two played from 1975 until 2016.

This iteration of the Washington franchise has surprised the NFL with its potent offensive attack led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Daniels has excelled beyond any fans’ wildest expectations in Washington, completing 82.1 percent of his passes thus far for 897 yards and three touchdowns while the dual-threat athlete has logged 218 rushing yards with four scores.

The Commanders are coming off a two-game road swing, and their last outing was a blowout of the Arizona Cardinals 42-14 in Week 4.

