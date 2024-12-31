Jerry Jeudy Gets Honest About His First Season With Browns

The Cleveland Browns made one of their best moves this offseason by striking a deal with the Denver Broncos, swapping a pair of Day 3 2024 NFL Draft picks for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Jeudy has played in every game for the Browns this season, setting new career highs with 84 receptions and 1,116 receiving yards.

The wide receiver has also caught four touchdowns for the Browns this year, helping him to establish himself as Cleveland’s go-to player in 2024.

Despite his personal achievements, Jeudy acknowledges that this season has been bittersweet.

On Tuesday, Jeudy gave an honest answer regarding his thoughts on this year, expressing his optimism for his and the franchise’s future.

“We all want to win, all want to be able to go to the playoffs. Unfortunately, that’s not been the situation here. Overall, it’s been a little frustrating not be able to win games how we want to, but I feel like there’s going to be better times ahead for sure,” Jeudy said.

Jerry Jeudy calls his first season with Browns bittersweet. Losses overshadowed first 1,000-yard season. pic.twitter.com/rLA51oadeD — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) December 31, 2024

Jeudy’s season took off after Cleveland traded former star wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills in October.

The wide receiver had his best NFL game against his former team in late December, catching nine of his 13 targets for 235 yards and a touchdown.

Cleveland lost that game against the Broncos 41-32 during a primetime Monday contest.

The Browns signed Jeudy to a three-year, $52.5 million contract after trading for him during the 2024 offseason, locking down the 25-year-old receiver until the 2027 season.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Thoughts On Speculation About His Future