Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Thoughts On Speculation About His Future

After posting a winning record in his first four seasons, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski has fallen below .500 with the abysmal season the Browns have experienced in 2024.

Heading into their final game, the Browns are 3-13, and often NFL teams will have walking papers ready for coaches who post similar records.

That’s especially true for franchises expected to compete for a playoff spot like Cleveland envisioned at the start of the year.

Cleveland has not indicated Stefanski’s future with the franchise, creating speculation about what the Browns’ ownership – led by managing partners Dee and Jimmy Haslam – will do after this season.

Stefanski addressed those rumors on Tuesday during his initial press conference for Week 18.

“I have the blinders on to this week. I’ve had a lot of conversations with ownership. They’ve been extremely supportive this season. Obviously, they share in the disappointment for where we are right this minute, but really, the focus is on this game,” Stefanski said.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he’s focused on this week when asked if ownership has talked to him about his future. pic.twitter.com/sVPZU7Y4Jh — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) December 31, 2024

Stefanski’s record now sits at 40-42, but the coach has led Cleveland to the playoffs twice in his first four seasons with the Browns.

Cleveland had been to the playoffs only once before Stefanski arrived since the franchise’s rebirth in 1999.

He’s won the NFL Coach of the Year award twice during his tenure, earning that honor after helping Cleveland achieve 11 wins in both the 2020 and 2023 seasons.

The Browns will finish up the 2024 NFL regular season on Saturday against the Ravens in Baltimore.

NEXT:

Gregg Williams Says 1 Issue With Browns Makes Him 'Vomit'