Jerry Jeudy Had Notable Career Milestone On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns believed that wide receiver Jerry Jeudy could become a special player in the NFL.

After four years in Denver where he experienced varying degrees of success, the Broncos shipped Jeudy to Cleveland for a pair of Day 3 picks in 2024’s NFL Draft.

While he started slowly this season, Jeudy found his stride once now-injured starter Deshaun Watson was replaced by Jameis Winston.

On Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, the fifth-year wide receiver set new career highs in both receiving yards and catches for a season.

After exceeding the 1,000-yard mark in 2024 with his 11-catch, 108-yard performance against the Kansas City Chiefs, Jeudy spoke about what hitting that milestone meant to him.

“Reaching 1,000, I’m extremely thankful..but unfortunately that 1,000 don’t mean nothing without going to the playoffs, without winning games,” Jeudy said.

What does #Browns WR Jerry Jeudy's first career 1,000-yard season mean to him? "Right now, at this moment, it don't mean nothing." "Reaching 1,000, I'm extremely thankful..but unfortunately that 1,000 don't mean nothing without going to the playoffs, without winning games."

For the season, Jeudy has now caught 70 passes for 1,052 yards and four touchdowns.

Those stats put him among the league’s best with much of Week 15 already in the books.

His 1,052 receiving yards this year rank as the fifth-best total in the league according to NFL.com.

Currently, Jeudy ranks behind four perennial Pro Bowlers as Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase, Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson, Dallas’ CeeDee Lamb, and Detroit’s Amon-Ra St. Brown have more receiving yards through their first 14 games.

Before this year’s production, Jeudy’s previous best season was 2022 when he caught 67 passes for 972 yards and six touchdowns.

Cleveland signed Jeudy to a three-year deal after completing the trade for him this March that will keep him with the Browns through the 2026 season.

