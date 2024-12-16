Analyst Believes Kevin Stefanski Should Be Fired

The Cleveland Browns front office and ownership group have both publicly backed head coach Kevin Stefanski multiple times over the last month despite the team’s poor record this season.

On Sunday, Cleveland did not look competitive for much of their contest with the Kansas City Chiefs, dropping a 21-7 decision for their third straight loss.

Will the loss to Kansas City be the final straw for the Browns to fire their award-winning coach?

Analyst Adam “The Bull” Gerstenhaber believes it might be.

The analyst spoke at length about the coach’s tenure following Sunday’s loss and how he believes Stefanski’s time will come to an end after the 2024 NFL regular season.

“I don’t feel good about saying they should fire him, but I can’t think of a good enough argument to not fire him. That’s the problem,” Gerstenhaber said.

"So he's done a good job in those two years, but the other years have been awful"@adamthebull is questioning the future of Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski 🏈 pic.twitter.com/NRw43HieFz — BetRivers Network (@BRNPodcasts) December 16, 2024

Stefanski’s career record with the Browns after Sunday’s loss is now 40-41, and he’s 1-2 in two postseason appearances.

Both years that the Browns advanced to postseason play under Stefanski have earned him the NFL’s Coach of the Year award.

Even those awards cannot be the reason to retain him, Gerstenhaber argued.

“So he’s done a good job in those two years, but the other years have been awful,” Gerstenhaber said.

The analyst added that he’s out of reasons to retain Stefanski beyond this season.

Gerstenhaber’s biggest reason to retain the head coach was a faulty one, he noted.

“The only argument to not firing him can’t be this alleged other teams would sign him in a minute. I just don’t believe that,” Gerstenhaber said.

