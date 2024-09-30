Jerry Jeudy Has Honest Admission About His Conditioning

With star running back Nick Chubb still out after last season’s severe knee injury and quarterback Deshaun Watson still searching for a way to return to his old self, the Cleveland Browns have needed an all-hands-on-deck effort to be competitive.

Luckily, new addition Jerry Jeudy has stepped up with 197 receiving yards and one touchdown in four games this season.

Although he had six catches for 72 yards against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, the wide receiver admitted that he felt tired at times during the game, and he said he will work on his conditioning this week by putting in some more running, per Scott Petrak ct.

#Browns Jerry Jeudy said he felt tired at moments Sunday and will work on conditioning this week. pic.twitter.com/VhcJBUCUSc — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) September 30, 2024

Jeudy has given the Browns a legitimate No. 2 wide receiver alongside five-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper, and it has diversified their offense a bit.

Unfortunately, they’re just 30th in the NFL in passing yards so far this year, but Watson was very accurate on Sunday, completing 24 of 32 pass attempts in the 20-16 loss.

Jeudy spent his first four seasons with the Denver Broncos, where he caught 54 passes for 758 yards and two touchdowns last year.

The Browns have shown some promise defensively, but their offense has had its issues, and Jeudy, who leads them in receptions and receiving yards, can play a key role in them becoming more productive offensively.

One issue they have offensively is the health of their offensive line, which took a hit on Sunday when starting center Ethan Pocic suffered an ankle injury, and while he momentarily returned, he left the game a second time.

NEXT:

Nick Chubb Is Expected To Start Practicing On Wednesday