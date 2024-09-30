Nick Chubb Is Expected To Start Practicing On Wednesday

With a 1-3 record, the Cleveland Browns are searching for some good news as they start to see their chances of making the NFL playoffs again slip away.

Luckily, they received some good news on Monday as they start to prepare to face the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Star running back Nick Chubb, who has been out since early last season, is expected to start practicing on Wednesday of this week, per Kevin Stefanski.

.@NickChubb is expected to return to practice this Wednesday pic.twitter.com/iNSvbyFr4E — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 30, 2024

Chubb suffered a severe knee injury early last season, and a torn MCL and injured PCL have sidelined him ever since.

While Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers is the best overall running back in the NFL, an argument could be made that Chubb is the best pure runner in the league.

This season, Cleveland’s offense has struggled, especially on the ground, where they rank 22nd in touchdowns and 26th in rushing yards coming into Monday.

If Chubb can get back to anything resembling his old level of productivity — a pretty big if — it would be a big boon for a Cleveland franchise that has still been searching for good fortune despite a talented roster on paper.

In 2022, his last full season, he had a career-high 1,525 rushing yards and 13 total touchdowns while playing in every single regular season game.

In his absence, Jerome Ford has taken on the brunt of the workload at running back, and he has 203 rushing yards and one touchdown in four games so far this season.

