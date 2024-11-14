Jerry Jeudy Has Honest Admission About Jameis Winston

The Cleveland Browns need all hands on deck to escape Sunday with a win.

The New Orleans Saints haven’t given up on the season, and they want to get back on track by stringing wins together.

The Browns’ defense will put a lot of pressure on Derek Carr, especially considering he might not have many pass-catchers available.

The offense, on the other hand, will be the biggest question mark.

You never know what to expect when Jameis Winston plays, as he can either be the best quarterback in the game or perform poorly.

With that in mind, Browns WR Jerry Jeudy admitted that you must always be ready when Winston is playing quarterback (via Fred Greetham).

#Browns Jerry Jeudy said with Jameis Winston, you have to be ready for the ball at any time. pic.twitter.com/xdsCOaROAj — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) November 14, 2024

He knows the ball can come his way at any given time, so he must stay on point.

Truth be told, Jeudy’s performances this season have been rather unimpressive.

The former Denver Broncos first-round pick was expected to have a prominent role in Cleveland’s offense, especially after Amari Cooper was traded to the Buffalo Bills.

Even so, that hasn’t been the case so far.

So far, Jeudy has hauled in 33 receptions for 418 yards and one touchdown, far from what was expected, especially after all the money they gave him after the trade.

He still has the second half of the season to prove that he can be the WR1 they need and hope him to be, but he’ll have to improve his game significantly.

