Jerry Jeudy Has Simple Response To Amari Cooper’s Slow Start

In his first two seasons, Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper has led his team with back-to-back 1,000-plus receiving yards.

This season, however, Cooper has been slow to find his place atop the receiving charts.

Through two games, Cooper has caught only five of 17 pass attempts for 27 yards and no touchdowns.

One of the team’s newest members – wide receiver Jerry Jeudy – has a simple answer about whether or not that slow start will continue for Cooper.

Analyst Camryn Justice shared a video of Jeudy on X on Friday with Jeudy suggesting Cooper will rebound shortly.

“Who we talking about? Amari Cooper,” Jeudy said, adding “We talking about Amari Cooper … that’s all I got to say. Amari Cooper, y’all know who that is.”

#Browns Jerry Jeudy has a simple answer to his thoughts about questions regarding Amari Cooper being able to turn things around after some drops: "Who we talking about? Amari Cooper. We talking about Amari Cooper…that's all I got to say. Amari Cooper, y'all know who that is." pic.twitter.com/oZzY6q2lK6 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 20, 2024

Through two games, Jeudy is leading the team with eight receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown.

Last week, Jeudy caught five passes for 73 yards against Jacksonville while Cooper hauled in three passes for 11 yards.

The Browns offense has struggled for most of its time on the field in its first eight quarters.

Cleveland debuted a new-look offense as Ken Dorsey took over the reins from former offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, and the results have been mixed thus far.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson improved after his first week showing, finishing last week’s game with a 22-of-34 passing mark for 186 yards.

With Watson feeling more comfortable in the new offense, the passing yards for Cooper should follow.

Cleveland is facing the New York Giants on Sunday, and their defense allowed over 200 yards passing to both the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders in back-to-back weeks, giving the Browns hope that Watson can do the same.

