Jerry Jeudy Has Honest Admission About His Time With Broncos

The Cleveland Browns hope to take Jerry Jeudy’s game to a new level.

He failed to meet the expectations as a first-round pick with the Denver Broncos.

The team seemed frustrated with him, but the sentiment was mutual.

When asked about his past in Mile High, the former Alabama star claimed that he didn’t feel like he was correctly used by the Broncos (Via Daniel Oyefusi):

“It just wasn’t working over there,” Jeudy told ESPN. “I felt like I was a way better player than they used me as. I wanted to go somewhere that would use me, see my full potential and take advantage of it.”

There could be some truth to that.

For the most part, he didn’t have the most competent quarterback situation or offense in Denver.

Then again, he’s still a first-round pick, and watching Courtland Sutton emerge regardless of the context often made him look bad in comparison.

Jeudy is a very talented player who’s still young, but it became painfully evident that things just weren’t working out for him in Denver.

The Broncos dumped him, and the Browns made the most of the chance to get a talented wideout at a significant discount.

Now, he has to put his money where his mouth is.

If he feels like he’s being used properly in Cleveland, then he must show what he’s truly capable of.

The Browns need someone to be their WR1, and while Jeudy looks like the strongest candidate, he still needs to prove it.

Since Jameis Winston took over as the starter, he’s shown glimpses of that, but he now has to prove that he can do it consistently.

Of course, there’s nothing like facing your old team to get extra motivation.

