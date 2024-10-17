Browns Celebrate Rock & Roll HOF Induction Ceremony With 2 Performances

The Cleveland Browns may be singing the blues with their 1-5 start to this season, but the franchise will celebrate another genre of music this weekend.

The city of Cleveland is hosting the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony with this year’s class performing at nearby Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday.

On Sunday, the festivities move to Huntington Bank Stadium as three special guests will be in attendance, two of which will perform during the contest against Cincinnati.

On Thursday, the Browns announced on X that Zakk Wylde – an inductee for a second time into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – will perform the National Anthem while the band Foreigner will take the stage at halftime of the AFC North battle.

This Sunday is our Rock & Roll Hall of Fame game, celebrating this year's class of music icons being inducted the night before at the @rockhall! We'll have a lineup full of special guests and fan experiences at the first themed game of it's kind. 📰» https://t.co/dJWnVReCSi pic.twitter.com/jLQyaC7Fz1 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 17, 2024

Wylde is earning a second induction into the genre’s Hall of Fame after first being inducted as part of Ozzy Osbourne’s band in 2006.

This year’s induction for Wylde is as the lead singer and guitarist for Black Label Society, a heavy metal band he founded after leaving Osbourne’s group.

Ten-time multi-Platinum album act Foreigner is joining the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after selling more than 80 million albums worldwide.

Foreigner’s most enduring songs are “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” and “Hot Blooded,” and the band has produced more Top 10 hits than legendary acts like Journey and Fleetwood Mac.

Another member of this year’s Hall of Fame class – Youngstown, Ohio native Robert “Kool” Bell – will serve as the coin toss captain for this game.

