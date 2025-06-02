Jerry Jeudy Reveals How He Spent His First $1 Million

It’s one thing to make it to the NFL, but there are no guarantees, not even for first-round picks.

The average length of an NFL career spans just 3.3 years, meaning that most players don’t even get to sign a second contract.

That’s why those who get the privilege of signing a contract have to be smart with their finances and make the most of an opportunity that may never repeat itself.

With that in mind, Jerry Jeudy chose to spend his first million wisely.

As reported by Dov Kleiman, the former Alabama standout spent $300,000 on a house for his mom, $80,000 on a car for his mom, $50,000 on a truck for his dad, $60,000 on a family shopping spree in NYC, $200,000 on an investment property, and $310,000 on stocks and bonds.

Jeudy got a four-year, $15.2 million contract with the Denver Broncos, and while he failed to live up to the hype there, he clearly made the most of the money he got.

The Broncos eventually gave up on Jeudy, but the Cleveland Browns thought there was still plenty of untapped potential there.

They took a big risk by signing him to a contract extension before he even played a single snap for the organization, but so far, that approach has worked.

Jeudy broke out with 90 catches for 1,229 receiving yards and four touchdowns, including a 235-yard performance vs. his former team.

The Browns gave him a three-year deal worth $52.5 million, and if he’s still as smart with his money as he was when he first entered the league, he’s going to turn that into way more.

