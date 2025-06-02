Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, June 2, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Jerry Jeudy Reveals How He Spent His First $1 Million

Jerry Jeudy Reveals How He Spent His First $1 Million

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Jerry Jeudy Reveals How He Spent His First $1 Million
(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

 

It’s one thing to make it to the NFL, but there are no guarantees, not even for first-round picks.

The average length of an NFL career spans just 3.3 years, meaning that most players don’t even get to sign a second contract.

That’s why those who get the privilege of signing a contract have to be smart with their finances and make the most of an opportunity that may never repeat itself.

With that in mind, Jerry Jeudy chose to spend his first million wisely.

As reported by Dov Kleiman, the former Alabama standout spent $300,000 on a house for his mom, $80,000 on a car for his mom, $50,000 on a truck for his dad, $60,000 on a family shopping spree in NYC, $200,000 on an investment property, and $310,000 on stocks and bonds.

Jeudy got a four-year, $15.2 million contract with the Denver Broncos, and while he failed to live up to the hype there, he clearly made the most of the money he got.

The Broncos eventually gave up on Jeudy, but the Cleveland Browns thought there was still plenty of untapped potential there.

They took a big risk by signing him to a contract extension before he even played a single snap for the organization, but so far, that approach has worked.

Jeudy broke out with 90 catches for 1,229 receiving yards and four touchdowns, including a 235-yard performance vs. his former team.

The Browns gave him a three-year deal worth $52.5 million, and if he’s still as smart with his money as he was when he first entered the league, he’s going to turn that into way more.

NEXT:  Jedrick Wills Announces Big Career Decision
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation