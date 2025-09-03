Browns Nation

Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Jerry Jeudy Sends Warning To NFL About Browns WRs

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns receiver room faces skepticism from analysts heading into 2025, but the vibe inside the facility tells a different story.

While critics point to a lack of proven experience across the depth chart, the players themselves believe they have the pieces to surprise people this season.

Jerry Jeudy has emerged as the vocal leader of the group. He recently sent a clear message to opposing defensive coordinators about what they should expect when game planning against Cleveland’s passing attack.

“There’s only so much you could do. We got a great group of guys in the backends. It’s going to be hard to just focus on me when you got Cedric, Isaiah, Jamari Thrash on the other side. Good luck,” Jeudy said.

The supporting cast around Jeudy has taken shape through training camp and preseason action.

Cedric Tillman has claimed the WR2 spot with improved route running and strong preseason showings.

Rookie Isaiah Bond brings legitimate speed and has adapted quickly to the professional level.

Jamari Thrash provides additional depth with his versatility and big play ability. The Browns also kept veteran DeAndre Carter, whose special teams contributions helped secure his roster spot.

Undrafted rookie Gage Larvadain earned his place through consistent camp performance and solid preseason execution.

Cleveland carried six receivers on the initial 53-man roster, showing their commitment to depth in the passing game.

The decision reflects head coach Kevin Stefanski’s desire to create mismatches through creative personnel packages.

Joe Flacco’s veteran presence should help maximize this group’s potential. His experience reading defenses and making quick decisions could unlock the talent that exists but remains unproven at the NFL level.

Stefanski has praised his receivers throughout camp for their preparation and ability to handle multiple concepts.

With the season opener against Cincinnati approaching, this unit will get its first real test against AFC North competition.

Browns Nation