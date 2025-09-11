Browns Nation

Thursday, September 11, 2025
Jerry Jeudy’s Response To Ravens Question Turns Heads

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens both enter Week 2 searching for their first win after disappointing season openers.

Both AFC North rivals stumbled in their debuts despite high expectations heading into the campaign.

Cleveland fell to Cincinnati in their opener, though the defeat came more from self-inflicted wounds than dominant play from the Bengals.

Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy didn’t mince words when reporters asked him Wednesday about the challenges Baltimore’s secondary presents.

“No challenges,” Jeudy said, via Daniel Oyefusi.

The veteran receiver has shown both talent and swagger since joining Cleveland, traits that extend to his faith in his teammates.

Ravens fans might consider his comments premature, but recent evidence supports Jeudy’s boldness.

Baltimore’s secondary allowed Josh Allen to throw for nearly 400 yards, with 250 of those coming in the final frame alone.

Jeudy will test that secondary against defenders like Kyle Hamilton and Marlon Humphrey.

Cleveland’s offense struggled with execution against Cincinnati but showed flashes of potential.

The Browns’ defense delivered an impressive performance in the opener, limiting Joe Burrow to just 113 passing yards.

Tee Higgins managed only 33 yards while Ja’Marr Chase was held to 26.

Cincinnati’s rushing attack generated just 46 yards against Cleveland’s front seven.

After containing one of the league’s premier quarterbacks, the Browns will attempt to apply similar pressure against Lamar Jackson and force Baltimore into predictable situations.

