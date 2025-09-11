Insider Reveals Why Browns Feel ‘Disrespected’ In Ravens Matchup

The AFC North delivers its second divisional showdown of the season when the Cleveland Browns visit the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Kevin Stefanski’s team is searching for its first win after a disappointing Week 1 performance.

The Ravens also fell to the Buffalo Bills.

The matchup carries extra weight beyond typical division rivalry dynamics.

The Browns enter as double-digit underdogs, a spread that has caught plenty of attention within the Browns’ locker room.

NFL insider Ashley Bastock addressed this during her recent appearance on 92.3 The Fan, saying the Browns feel disrespected by this double-digit spread.

“Is it possible the Ravens are looking past the Browns? I certainly think that’s a possibility. I know the Browns feel disrespected by the fact that they’re double-digit underdogs. That rarely happens in the NFL. Games are so close. Vegas typically makes them within a score. Like, weird things happen between these teams, and the Browns certainly have a lot of external motivation things right now,” Bastock said.

Bastock emphasized how unpredictable these AFC North battles can become.

She pointed to Cleveland’s Week 1 performance against Cincinnati as evidence that the Browns shouldn’t be written off easily.

Despite being heavy underdogs, Cleveland competed at a high level and showed the kind of fight that makes divisional games dangerous.

The Ravens showcased an explosive offense on Sunday Night Football in their opener

However, divisional matchups often defy expectations and betting lines.

Cleveland enters with plenty of external motivation and nothing to lose against a Baltimore team that may be overlooking them.

