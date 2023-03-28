Jets GM Comments On The Elijah Moore Trade

The New York Jets just lost one of their best weapons in the passing game in Elijah Moore.

Moore comes to the Cleveland Browns to provide some much-needed depth to the receiving corps, not to mention his speed and elite athleticism as a slot receiver who can also line up outside.

The Jets would’ve loved to keep a guy like him, especially with the prospect of Aaron Rodgers getting ready to suit up for them.

Nonetheless, Jets GM Joe Douglas claims that the Browns’ offer was just too good to ignore, and they also valued the opportunity of doing right by the player and putting him in a solid position going forward.

Joe Douglas on Elijah Moore trade: "That was a tough decision … it was just a situation that came up… CLE was aggressive in their pursuit." Douglas said it was an oppty to get value, while also giving Moore a great position to be in w/ the #browns

Moore publically and infamously got into former Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur’s face after not being involved enough in the offense.

He requested a trade in October but to no avail, and was eventually benched in the next game against the Denver Broncos.

It’s not a secret that the Jets are actively trying to work out a deal with the Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers, so adding more draft capital was a no-brainer for Joe Douglas.

Moreover, they already added Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman, so it’s not like they don’t have any more weapons besides youngsters Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall.

The Browns, on the other hand, knew they needed to add more firepower around Deshaun Watson in his first full season with the organization, especially if Kevin Stefanski wants to transition to a more pass-happy offense.