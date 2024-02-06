Browns Nation

Jim Donovan Names The ‘Most Important Hire For The Browns’ This Offseason

By

Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns got their new offensive coordinator and staff members, but they also suffered a big loss.

Ken Dorsey, Tommy Rees, and Duce Staley are ready to get this new chapter of their careers started, but so is Bill Callahan.

The veteran offensive line coach left the team to follow his son Brian and join his coaching staff after he was named head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

Callahan is widely considered to be the best offensive line coach in the league, but the Browns couldn’t get in the way of him coaching with his son, just like Bill Belichick, Mike Shanahan, Gregg Williams, or Norv Turner did before them.

However, a father working for his son might be a first, which only made this all the most special.

Even so, the Browns need to get to work to make sure this loss doesn’t hurt them as much as it could.

With that in mind, NFL analyst Jimmy Donovan claims that replacing Bill Callahan will be the most important thing for the Browns to do this offseason (via WKYC on Twitter):

“Replacing Bill Callahan is the most important hire the Browns will make. If you’re going to keep Deshaun Watson healthy, if you’re going to open those running lanes for Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford, then you need a great offensive line. Callahan was Kevin Stefanski’s best hire when he took the job in 2020,” Donovan wrote.

This isn’t much of a hot take.

The Browns have relied on the running game early and often, and with Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford set to have a prominent role next season, they need guys to open up space for them.

Deshaun Watson has yet to prove himself as the Brown’s quarterback, and there’s only so much any gunslinger can do behind a subpar offensive line.

So, as much as they also need to revamp the offense and receiving corps, finding the right guy to take care of the offensive line will also be key.

