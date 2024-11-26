Jim Rome Questions Browns’ Decision Not To Bench Deshaun Watson Earlier In Season

The Cleveland Browns have gone 2-2 with Jameis Winston at the helm.

That’s more wins in four weeks than the team had with Deshaun Watson.

Watson struggled from the start of the season, and given his history with the team and his controversies off the field, it didn’t take long before the fans urged the team to turn to Winston instead.

Unfortunately, it took a season-ending injury for them to finally do so.

With that in mind, NFL analyst Jim Rome took to X to question the team’s decision not to move on from Watson, wondering where they could be at this point in the season if they had done it earlier in the year.

Think how awesome the #Browns would be if they didn't waste everyone's time with Deshaun Watson and went directly to Jameis instead — Jim Rome (@jimrome) November 22, 2024

Multiple reports stated that the Browns did not re-sign Joe Flacco because they didn’t want him to be a distraction or the people to call for him to start if Watson struggled.

Others believe that the decision not to bench Watson came directly from the Haslams, not the coaching staff.

Whatever the case, the offense struggled mightily to start the season, and some were worried that the lack of accountability could destroy the team’s culture.

The Browns still need to figure out what to do with Watson.

His mammoth contract makes it almost impossible to trade, and Andrew Berry didn’t shut the door on him playing in 2025.

Even if that’s the case, Jameis Winston has already proven to be a better quarterback option for this team, at least for now.

