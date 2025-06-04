Shedeur Sanders’ Stats From OTAs Are Going Viral

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback room has become one of the most fascinating storylines emerging from organized team activities this spring.

While veteran presence remains important, the spotlight has shifted toward two rookie signal callers making their case for meaningful playing time.

Shedeur Sanders has captured most of the attention during open media sessions, showcasing the arm talent that generated first-round speculation before his draft slide.

His performance at Wednesday’s practice provided plenty of material for analysts and fans to dissect.

Sanders completed nine of 14 attempts with three touchdowns during team drills.

Day 2 of open Browns OTAs are in the books. Here are the QB stats from all 7v7 and 11v11 team drills. pic.twitter.com/XNFoWM7ODu — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 4, 2025

He did throw one interception, though it came off a deflection that bounced off a defender’s back before finding opposing hands.

The numbers sparked immediate reaction from Browns fans.

One fan declared Sanders was “looking more & more like QB1” while calling the timing perfect.

Another supporter broke down the efficiency numbers, noting that Sanders converted 21.5 percent of his passes into touchdowns compared to Kenny Pickett’s 14 percent rate.

The fan pointed out that Sanders achieved those numbers despite receiving fewer repetitions than his competitors.

One fan quickly defended Sanders, explaining the pick wasn’t his fault since the ball hit the receiver in the hands and chest before the deflection occurred.

Dillon Gabriel actually threw the most passes Wednesday, connecting for three touchdowns of his own.

Kenny Pickett added two scoring throws while Joe Flacco received the fewest repetitions, revealing how the Browns are currently distributing opportunities among their quarterbacks.

Sanders still faces considerable development before establishing himself as a legitimate contender in Cleveland’s quarterback competition.

However, his early showing suggests he brings more intrigue than the typical fourth string quarterback fighting for roster consideration.

