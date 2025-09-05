Jim Schwartz Gushes About Browns Rookie

The Cleveland Browns had arguably the best defense in the NFL in 2023, but that unit failed to repeat the same production in 2024 due to a number of issues beyond their control, including the Browns having the worst offense in the NFL, which put the defense in precarious positions every week.

With the addition of a few high-profile rookies on defense, there is hope that things can turn around, especially if one rookie that defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz recently hyped up can live up to his lofty expectations.

During a recent press conference, Schwartz raved about second-round linebacker Carson Schwesinger and said he has cleared every hurdle the team has given him and has displayed great instincts and a nose for the football throughout camp, as evidenced by leading the team in interceptions throughout camp.

“Every hurdle we’ve given him, he’s jumped. He has great instincts and he has great eyes for the football. He’s wired to the ball and he’s big and physical. His play and his communication are gonna be what creates his leadership on the field,” Schwartz said.

Carson Schwesinger has impressed every step of the way pic.twitter.com/pgUsICSxAX — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 4, 2025

Schwartz showed no reservations about having Schwesinger wear the green dot despite being a rookie, but this team needs a playmaker to step up and be a leader, and he has all the ability to do exactly that.

Schwesinger wasn’t a flashy pick at the top of the second round, but he fills a massive need, especially with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out for the year due to the neck injury he suffered last season.

The rookie out of UCLA absolutely stuffed the stat sheets last season with the Bruins, and he has done the same throughout camp and the preseason.

While he hasn’t gotten nearly the attention that some of Cleveland’s other rookies have gotten, he is in a position to make the greatest impact.

