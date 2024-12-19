Browns Nation

Thursday, December 19, 2024
Dustin Hopkins Has Reportedly Made Some Corrections On His Kicks

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 02: Dustin Hopkins #7 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a field goal during the second quarter in the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on December 02, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.
(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will have no choice but to turn back to Dustin Hopkins for Sunday’s divisional matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

They allowed the Atlanta Falcons to sign K Riley Patterson off their practice squad.

Even so, special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone is still confident in his struggling veteran.

According to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Ventrone claimed that Hopkins made some corrections to his kicks, all of which he made in practice.

Ventrone claimed that his issues weren’t related to mental distress.

He added that holder Rex Sunahara had done a good job subbing in for Charley Hughlett.

This season, we’ve seen a notable uptick in blocked kicks, punts, and field goals.

Perhaps special teams coordinators have finally cracked the code.

Then again, some of Hopkins’ misses have had nothing to do with the other team.

The veteran has been fairly erratic this year, and while there could be some mechanical issues with his kicks, it’s hard to believe that the constant misses also haven’t taken a toll on his confidence.

We’ve seen kickers go through that same cycle over and over.

They miss and get nervous, then miss because they’re nervous.

Hopefully, one week on the bench will be enough for him to get his act together and return to his usual ways.

He went from being one of the most reliable kickers in the league to missing some kicks that should’ve been automatic.

Browns Nation