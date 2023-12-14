Jim Schwartz Raves About 1 ‘Inspiring’ Browns Defender

The Cleveland Browns wouldn’t be in the position they are right now if it wasn’t for Myles Garrett.

Of course, football is a team sport, but Garrett’s play has uplifted the team, and his leadership and work ethic have also helped set the standard for the most resilient unit in football.

That’s why defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz recently lauded the former No. 2 pick, calling him inspiring and talking about how he continues to grind and play through injuries, no-calls, and whatnot.

Garrett has recently expressed his frustration with the officials for the way he’s been held by rival offensive linemen in almost every play.

Truth be told, there’s only so much anyone could do to try and keep him in check unless they’re breaking the rules; that’s just how incredibly dominant and physically imposing he’s been throughout the course of this season.

As you may know by now, the Browns’ defense has had to carry the load for the offense all year long.

Kevin Stefanski’s team has had four different players starting games at quarterback, which is rarely a recipe for success.

Nonetheless, against all odds, this team is still 8-5 and 6-1 at home, and that speaks volumes of how mentally strong these guys have been.

Likewise, Garrett’s impact this season has been the biggest in his entire career, which is a lot to say.

He’s been an unblockable force week in and week out, and having him out there just allows the rest of the defensive line to play with so much freedom.