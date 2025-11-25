Browns Rookie Quietly Locking Down Notable NFL Award

When people talk about the Cleveland Browns, there are often more negative statements made than positive. Their offense is nowhere as potent as they would have liked coming into the year, and the defense, while one of the best in the league, can only do so much when the offense is failing to move the chains.

Their chances at a playoff berth might be slim to none at the moment, but there is hope for this team moving forward. With the right draft picks and offseason moves in 2026, there’s reason to believe that the Browns could be looking up in 2026 and beyond.

For instance, the 2025 NFL Draft has proven to be a fruitful one for the Browns. Quinshon Judkins has gotten a lot of respect as a rookie running back, as has Dylan Sampson. Shedeur Sanders also just won his first start, so there’s some positive momentum on offense.

On the defensive side of the ball, both of their first-round picks seem to be panning out, especially Carson Schwesinger.

As one analyst (NFL Mikey) noted on X, Schwesinger has commanding odds to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, currently sitting at -400.

Browns’ Defensive Future Looks Bright With Young Offensive Talent Like Schwesinger

Schwesinger is the second Brown that’s in line for a league award, as Myles Garrett is also in a prime position to win Defensive Player of the Year. These two players could be the cornerstones of this defense heading into 2026, and that’s not even mentioning the other encouraging youngsters they have on that side of the ball.

Mason Graham also seems to be getting better with each game he plays, and he’s also proving the Browns right for the bold move they made on draft day with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Defensive tackle is a tough position to play as a young player in the NFL, but Graham is off to a good start and continues to show progress and solid development as the season goes on.

2025 might be a wash, but Browns fans have a lot to look forward to in 2026.

