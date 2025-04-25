Browns Nation

Friday, April 25, 2025
Mason Graham's Girlfriend Has 2-Word Reaction To Browns Drafting Him

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Mason Graham’s Girlfriend Has 2-Word Reaction To Browns Drafting Him
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns fans mainly had one player on their radar heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

Travis Hunter had been the talk of the town for weeks, one of the most exciting prospects in the class that was slated to go No. 2 overall to the Browns.

However, after their blockbuster trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, they ended up selecting Mason Graham with the No. 5 pick, adding a defensive lineman to pair with Myles Garrett.

Because of all the discourse around Hunter leading up to the draft, this was quite the shock to fans, and it was certainly surprising to Graham’s girlfriend, who had a telling reaction to this selection on Instagram.

“Shut Uppp!!!”  she posted.

She appeared with Graham in the photo, showing both of them wearing Browns hats.

Graham will now join the Browns and get to work alongside one of the best defenders in the league, hoping to learn a lot from Garrett.

With Garrett locked in and under contract for the next few seasons, the Browns are in a great position to add even more help and depth beside these two, hoping they can turn the tide of their organization.

As fans are well aware, things haven’t been overwhelmingly positive for the Browns in recent seasons, but players like Graham and other draftees represent hope and a future for a team that’s been in desperate need of some new talent on the roster.

Browns Nation