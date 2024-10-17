Jim Schwartz Reveals What Is Bothering Him About Browns’ Defense

In 2023, the Cleveland Browns went 11-6 and made the postseason for the first time since 2020.

Although the team fell in the playoffs to the Houston Texans, there was reason for optimism heading into 2024.

That optimism has come crashing down with the Browns currently in the basement of the AFC North with a 1-5 record.

Some of the reasons for the losing record include bad quarterback play, injuries, and an alarming lack of game-turning plays.

The Cleveland defense, ranked 13th overall in ’23 in points against, has looked pedestrian this season and currently ranks 19th in the same category.

That’s just not going to get it done, said defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz during a recent interview.

#Browns DC Jim Schwartz not happy with pass rush so far: Our pressure rate needs to go up. Not as good as it was last year. Have confidence we can.

We have good players on D-line. Need them to play like we expect them to play. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 17, 2024

“Our pressure rate needs to go up. Not as good as it was last year,” said Schwartz, via Scott Petrak on “X.”

With upcoming games against Cincinnati, Baltimore and the Los Angeles Chargers, Schwartz is confident that the unit will turn things around.

“We have good players on D-line. Need them to play like we expect them to play,” said Schwartz.

One of Schwartz’s “good players” is defensive end Myles Garrett.

Nagging Achilles and foot injuries have slowed the superstar this season and it has shown on the field.

Through the first four games of ’24, Garrett has four sacks.

He’s had none the past two weeks against the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles.

It goes without saying that Garrett must get back to pressuring the quarterback and racking up sacks in order for the unit to rebound into the group it is capable of.

NEXT:

Joel Bitonio Reveals His Thoughts On Nick Chubb's Return