© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, October 17, 2024
Joel Bitonio Reveals His Thoughts On Nick Chubb’s Return

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns on the bench during the second half of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Browns 38-24.
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

 

As the Cleveland Browns Week 7 contest against in-state and division rival Cincinnati looms, the franchise is looking for a spark to ignite a 1-5 team.

Hopefully, that spark will soon be provided by the return of running back Nick Chubb.

In a Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, Chubb sustained a serious knee injury and was lost for the remainder of the year.

His injury was so bad, that the running back has yet to play in 2024.

Thankfully, Chubb is getting closer to a return and has practiced with the team for the past two weeks.

While his status has been classified as day-to-day, teammates such as guard Joel Bitonio are pumped at the possibility of getting back the heart of the franchise.

“I’m excited to have him back there. It’s always fun when you have Nick Chubb to block for,” said Bitonio during a recent interview, per Scott Petrak on “X.”

In order to return to the form he displayed as one of the best running backs in the NFL, Chubb has worked day and night for over a year to get back to the team he loves.

Bitonio, for one, has seen Chubb’s work ethic firsthand and appreciates him more every day.

“Just the work he’s put in, I respect him so much as a person and a player and what it means to play football,” said Bitonio. “You do it for the guys around you and you do it for your teammates and he puts it on the line. I’m excited to have him back there.”

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has told the media that, when Chubb does come back, his play will be closely monitored to prevent another catastrophic injury.

