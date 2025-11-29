Jim Schwartz Sends Warning To NFL About Mason Graham

The 3-8 Cleveland Browns haven’t had the type of year many fans had hoped for, as the offense has been a disaster for the second consecutive year. Despite the offense’s lackluster outputs, the defense is a Super Bowl-level unit that has produced at an exceptional level week in and week out.

A big reason why the defense has looked reminiscent of the dominant defense from two years ago has been the addition of fifth-overall pick Mason Graham. The former Michigan national champion has been an anchor in the middle of this defense and helped alleviate much of the pressure on Myles Garrett.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz spoke glowingly about Graham in a recent media session.

Schwartz praised Graham for his performance up to this point, but he believes he is capable of much more.

“He’s a very instinctive player. He’s a very smart player. I’m really proud of what he’s done and the contribution that he’s made, but I would say that his best game is yet to come. Would love for it to be Sunday.”

Browns Find A Key Defensive Piece In Graham

At Michigan, Graham was used mostly as a run-stuffer who was schemed to eat up as many blockers as possible and blow up pockets, whereas Schwartz’s scheme has pushed him to be more of a pass-rusher and an impact player at the line of scrimmage. He has adapted well to his new scheme so far, even though it hasn’t always shown up statistically.

The advanced metrics have been fond of Graham, and it’s clear that he has had a profound impact on this defense, including Garrett, as he makes a run at the single-season sack record.

The trade may have rubbed some people the wrong way when it went down, but it’s clear the Browns have found themselves an impactful foundational piece for the next decade.

