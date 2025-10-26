Jimmy Haslam Calls Out Browns Unit Ahead Of Patriots Game

The Cleveland Browns are fresh off getting their second win of the season.

Kevin Stefanski’s team hasn’t been as good as expected, and while some of those losses have been quite close, that doesn’t count toward the actual record.

Now, things won’t get much easier on Sunday.

The Browns will take the field in a hostile environment when they square off against the New England Patriots in Foxboro.

Mike Vrabel’s team has won four games in a row, some of them by a wide margin.

Second-year quarterback Drake Maye has been spectacular, and the Patriots look like one of the teams to beat in the AFC.

With that in mind, team owner Jimmy Haslam urged the offense to step up ahead of the Patriots game.

“Haslam said he’s been excited watching his defense return to its 2023 form, allowing just six points in a rout of the Dolphins last week, but he is looking for the offense to take a step up heading into a Week 8 matchup with the Patriots in New England,” Russini wrote.

The Browns’ offense might find some trouble being at its best this time around, as the Patriots are elite at stopping the run.

Even so, a strong defense will always give the offense a chance, and given the way this defense has performed, there’s no reason to believe they can’t contain any team in the league, Patriots included.

The Browns’ defense has been one of the best in the NFL since Jim Schwartz took the reins.

They were a dominant force in 2023, took a bit of a step back last season, and have been nothing short of spectacular this year.

Stopping the Patriots will be easier said than done, and Josh McDaniels certainly knows how to make the most of his players’ skills when he’s game-planning.

