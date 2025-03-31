Jimmy Haslam Gets Honest About Myles Garrett Trade Saga

The Cleveland Browns and Myles Garrett had an odd back-and-forth this offseason that started with Garrett making a public trade request at the beginning of the offseason, which led to the Browns repeatedly stating they wouldn’t trade him, and ultimately resulted in the two parties agreeing on an extension that locked Garrett in through 2030 and made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Owner Jimmy Haslam let it rip on Monday, not only making comments calling the Deshaun Watson trade a “big swing-and-miss,” but also touching on the Garrett saga and giving fans more insight into the mindset of the front office.

The Athletic’s Zac Jackson shared a recent Haslam quote on X describing how frustrated Garrett was last year, but also noting how frustrated everyone is given where things currently are with the franchise.

“Jimmy Haslam on the Myles Garrett saga: “Listen, Myles was frustrated last year, but hell, so are we. We’re all frustrated, OK? And I’m glad he cares enough to be frustrated. We look forward to him being with us for a long time to come.”

It’s a surprisingly relatable and honest moment from ownership that should make fans understand a bit more that this franchise isn’t okay with the year it just put its fans through.

It hasn’t been an easy existence for Browns fans, who are dying to root for a consistent winner, which now feels far away on the heels of a 3-14 season and with Watson’s big contract still on the books for two more years.

Brighter days are ahead, given the fact that Cleveland has ten picks in April’s draft following all the recent trades they have made, including the No. 2 pick, which could land Penn State’s Abdul Carter to pair with Garrett in order to form potentially the league’s most prolific pass-rushing duo.

