Andrew Berry Gets Honest About Wyatt Teller’s Future

The Cleveland Browns need to bolster their offensive line.

Some of their players are aging, and their production doesn’t necessarily match their salaries.

That’s one of the many reasons why there were doubts about whether Wyatt Teller would stay on the roster this season.

With that in mind, GM Andrew Berry had to clear the air and state that he absolutely expected the veteran to be on the roster this season (via Mary Kay Cabot).

#Browns GM Andrew Berry said he expects G Wyatt Teller to be on the roster this season (despite the signing of Teven Jenkins). — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 30, 2025

The Browns just signed former Chicago Bears guard Teven Jenkins.

They also added former Washington Commander Cornelius Lucas into the mix, so it’s not like there weren’t more than enough reasons to believe that Teller might be one of the odd men out.

While he’s been a solid player for the Browns for most of his career, he’s getting older and making a lot of money.

Whatever the case, the Browns will desperately need whoever’s there to step up from the jump.

Deshaun Watson’s play was a major reason for this team’s poor performance last season, but as bad as he was, it’s also worth noting that the offensive line did not help him.

The Browns are much better than the average three-win team, and they should be right back in the mix for a playoff spot next season.

Then again, a lot of that will depend on whether this struggling unit can finally bounce back.

