Joe Flacco Broke 1 Browns QB Record During Rams Game

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

 

To say that the Cleveland Browns have historically struggled at the quarterback position would be a massive understatement.

This season alone, they’ve had four different players starting games at QB, and one of them wasn’t even on a team’s roster one month ago.

Despite the rust, Joe Flacco was still able to do something no Browns QB has done in the past five years.

According to Browns insider Jake Trotter on Twitter and Next Gen Stats, Flacco attempted 19 passes over ten air yards on Sunday, which is the most by any Browns quarterback in the past five years.

That’s not an appealing record or anything to be too proud of, but it also speaks volumes of the disasters the Browns have gone through at the position.

Of course, the team hoped that Deshaun Watson’s arrival would put an end to these woes once and for all, but he’s been barely able to play since he arrived at Berea, either because of his suspension or his injury.

Hopefully, Watson will be back to full strength in time for the start of the upcoming campaign, and he’ll break this and many more passing-related records in no time.

Watson wasn’t at his best even when healthy, but he’s by far the most talented quarterback in franchise history, and while it’ll be almost impossible for him to pay back the huge investment the team made to get him, he will still give the team a better shot at winning than anybody else on the roster, at least for the time being.

Browns-Jaguars Odds Experience Notable Shift After Trevor Lawrence News

