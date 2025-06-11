Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, June 11, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Joe Flacco Comments On His Lack Of Training Camp Reps

Joe Flacco Comments On His Lack Of Training Camp Reps

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Joe Flacco Comments On His Lack Of Training Camp Reps
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

40-year-old Joe Flacco stands as the Cleveland Browns’ most experienced player by a considerable margin as he enters his 18th NFL season.

The veteran quarterback also holds a distinct advantage in familiarity, having worked directly with head coach Kevin Stefanski during the 2023 season.

That prior relationship gives Flacco something Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders cannot claim as the quarterback competition heats up.

With mandatory minicamp beginning Monday, reporters quickly noticed Flacco wasn’t receiving as many passing repetitions as his younger counterparts.

“I don’t know what the plan is exactly, but I trust Kevin and that he has a plan for all of this,” Flacco said, per Scott Petrak. “That’s really all I can do. I’d love to go out there and take 120 reps a day, get in a groove and do all those things, but like I said, the coaches have a plan. Kevin has a plan, and my job is just to trust that, go out there and do the best I can.”

The veteran quarterback approached questions about the rep distribution with typical composure, expressing confidence in Stefanski’s strategy while acknowledging his desire for more work.

Flacco took no 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 repetitions Monday but threw seven passes Tuesday, completing three without a touchdown.

June practice repetitions rarely correlate with September starting positions, and Flacco appears unbothered by his current snap count.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski clarified the reasoning behind the practice distribution following Tuesday’s session.

He explained that limiting Flacco’s snaps was intentional, designed to provide the coaching staff with a more comprehensive evaluation of the entire quarterback room.

With final roster decisions still weeks away, Cleveland is prioritizing a structured approach to repetitions, using each session to gather maximum insight before critical choices emerge closer to Week 1.

NEXT:  Diontae Johnson Breaks Silence About Opportunity With Browns
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation