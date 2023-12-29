Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Studs And Duds From The Browns Win Over The Jets In Week 17

Studs And Duds From The Browns Win Over The Jets In Week 17

By

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Kevin Stefanski’s Coach of the Year odds got a big boost as the Cleveland Browns clinched a playoff spot on Thursday night.

The Browns’ 37-20 victory over the New York Jets started with a dominant first half before morphing into a defensive show in the second half.

It was good enough to clinch the top wild card position (fifth seed) and send the Dawg Pound into a frenzy.

Here are the Studs and Duds from the Browns playoff-clinching victory.

Stud: Jerome Ford – RB

Facing the NFL’s second-ranked pass defense put some urgency into Stump Mitchell’s running back room.

All Jerome Ford did was accrue 116 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and that was just in the first half.

His performance included a highlight-reel catch and run that went for 50 yards from a scrambling Joe Flacco.

Ford shook off a would-be tackler at the four-yard line and dove past another for the score.

Stud: David Njoku – TE

Amari Cooper was a late scratch, making David Njoku the top dawg among the Browns’ receivers.

And he responded with over 100 yards before the end of the first quarter.

Njoku only had one target in the second half, but his early outburst was key to building a 34-17 halftime lead.

Stud: Sione Takitaki – LB

Cleveland’s defense had some issues stopping Breece Hall for most of the night.

But they held the Jets to just three second-half points, helped by a blocked field goal and a fourth-down stop.

Everyone contributed, but Sione Takitaki’s 16 tackles and one pass breakup gives him the nod as a defensive stud.

Dud: Nobody Cares! 

Cleveland is in the playoffs for the second time in Kevin Stefanski’s tenure.

We’ll forgive his early fourth down attempt in chip-shot field goal range and the second-half near-shutout.

And it’s not worth mentioning turnovers or other mistakes after such a momentous Browns win.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Notes How Different Amari Cooper Has Been In Browns Uniform

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Elevate 2 Players Ahead Of Jets Matchup On Thursday

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns QB Joe Flacco Has As Many Passing TDs This Season As His Former Team

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Special Guest Helped Browns WR Amari Cooper Celebrate Recent Honor

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Status Of Browns WR 'Up In The Air' For Jets Game On Thursday

23 hours ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Week 17 Game Prediction: Browns vs. Jets

1 day ago

Joe Flacco (8)

Insider Details Playoff-Clinching Scenario For Browns

2 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns catches a pass against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

PFF Notes How Amari Cooper's Performance Was Record-Breaking

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Still Holds Bragging Rights Against The Ravens

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Craig Carton Makes A Bold Statement About Browns QB Joe Flacco

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns punter Matt Haack

Browns Sign Special Teams Player Ahead of Jets Game

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns players

Browns Still Have Chance To Clinch No. 1 Seed In The AFC

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback P.J. Walker

Browns Make Unexpected Decision After QB Injury

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Stats Show Browns WR Amari Cooper Is On Impressive Streak Since Week 10

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Riley Patterson

Browns Add A New Kicker After Dustin Hopkins Injury

3 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates an interception with his teammates during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Analyst Says 1 Browns Player's Impact Is 'Amazing'

4 days ago

TV personality Rich Eisen attends DirecTV Super Saturday Night Co-hosted by Mark Cuban's AXS TV at Pier 70 on February 6, 2016 in San Francisco, California.

Rich Eisen Sends A Big Message About The Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Browns Playoff Chances Got a Major Boost After Texans Win

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Breaks 1 Notable Browns Record Against The Texans

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and wide receiver Amari Cooper

Studs And Duds From The Browns Week 16 Victory Over The Texans

5 days ago

Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Reporter Shares Major Update On Browns QB Deshaun Watson

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Greg Newsome II Shares Appreciation For Deshaun Watson’s Holiday Event

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson

Kevin Stefanski Breaks Down How Browns Defense Remains 'Efficient'

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Browns TE David Njoku Downplays Newest Home Accident

5 days ago

Analyst Notes How Different Amari Cooper Has Been In Browns Uniform

No more pages to load