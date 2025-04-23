Joe Flacco Gets Honest About Mentoring Young QBs

Joe Flacco’s decision to sign a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns adds an interesting layer to the team’s quarterback situation for the upcoming season.

Flacco brings a wealth of experience and a history of working alongside developing passers.

With the Cleveland Browns likely eyeing a rookie quarterback in the draft, many have naturally cast Flacco in the role of wise mentor – the battle-tested veteran who can show a young player the ropes of NFL quarterback play.

But when asked about being a mentor, Flacco pushed back against being boxed into that singular role.

His perspective remains that of a competitor first, not someone simply there to guide from the sidelines.

“I don’t think anybody ever really views themselves as a mentor—solely as a mentor,” Flacco said. “I think we all want to go out there and compete and play. I think when you’re in the quarterback room for a day or two, you can probably understand that things like that naturally come up. You don’t really have to worry about being a mentor, you just kind of ‘you do you,’ and you compete, and you have fun. Conversations come up, and everybody learns from it.”

His stance makes sense given the current Browns quarterback landscape. Flacco isn’t walking into a situation with a guaranteed clipboard-holding role.

He’ll be competing with Kenny Pickett, who arrived in Cleveland through a March trade.

Meanwhile, Deshaun Watson continues his recovery from an Achilles injury that’s expected to keep him out of the quarterback equation for the upcoming campaign.

While the Cleveland Browns may not use their valuable No. 2 overall pick on a quarterback, they’re likely to select one in the later rounds.

Several prospects have been connected to the Browns, including Jalen Milroe, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, and Shedeur Sanders – each bringing different skills and potential to the table.

Whether Flacco embraces the mentor label or not, his presence alone provides the Browns with veteran stability and a proven performer.

