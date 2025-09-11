Joe Flacco Gets Honest About Relationship With John Harbaugh

Two years ago, the Cleveland Browns turned to the last person fans could’ve imagined to save their season.

Joe Flacco, who was out of the league and didn’t seem to be on any team’s radar, got off his couch and put the Browns on his back to get them to the playoffs.

The former Baltimore Ravens quarterback quickly went from foe to friend and became a fan favorite in Cleveland, the place he had tormented for years.

Now, he’s about to return to Baltimore for a Week 2 game against the Ravens, the team he won the Super Bowl with more than a decade ago.

Flacco recently looked back on his relationship with Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

“Man, it’s crazy to think though, I mean, me and John came in together. I can picture myself up in his office my rookie year as were getting ready to make a playoff run. Just kind of looking at each other like, ‘Man, how cool is this?’ So, it’s also pretty cool that, you know, we’re 18 years in and still doing this thing. So, you know … anytime you’ve been through the kind of stuff that we’ve been through together, you have a pretty cool relationship,” Flacco said.

Notably, Harbaugh hasn’t gotten back to the Super Bowl without Flacco, despite having a generational talent in Lamar Jackson at quarterback and a stacked team for several seasons.

Conversely, Flacco was never the same after his days with Baltimore came to an end.

He brought his career back to life with that short stint in Cleveland at a time when it seemed like no one was willing to give him another shot.

Flacco will look to turn back the clock and let his former head coach know that he’s still got it.

