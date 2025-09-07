Browns’ Familiar Issue Resurfaces In Loss To Bengals

The Cleveland Browns opened their season with a frustrating 17-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The defeat stung particularly because Cleveland dominated several key statistical categories but couldn’t capitalize when it mattered most.

The Browns outgained Cincinnati 327 yards to 141 and ran 71 plays compared to the Bengals’ 49.

Despite that control, dropped passes and turnovers derailed promising drives at crucial moments.

According to ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi, the loss highlighted a familiar problem that plagued Cleveland throughout last season.

“From NFL Research: The Browns had three drops in the 4th quarter, including one that led to an interception. Cleveland had an NFL-high 31 drops last season,” Oyefusi wrote.

From NFL Research: The Browns had three drops in the 4th quarter, including one that led to an interception. Cleveland had an NFL-high 31 drops last season. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 7, 2025

The fourth-quarter drops proved especially costly for the Browns.

Rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. and Jerry Jeudy each dropped consecutive passes on third and fourth down near field goal range. That sequence killed a drive that could have put points on the board.

Joe Flacco threw two interceptions, both coming off receivers’ hands rather than poor decisions.

Special teams added another layer of frustration. Rookie kicker Andre Szmyt missed an extra point in the third quarter, then pushed a 36-yard field goal attempt wide right in the fourth.

Those four points would have been enough to flip the outcome.

The Browns now face questions about kicking consistency after their season-opening stumble.

Cleveland’s ability to move the ball effectively gives reason for optimism, but execution in critical moments must improve quickly.

With a challenging schedule ahead, the margin for error remains thin as the Browns try to avoid an early hole in the standings.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Addresses Possible Kicker Change After Sunday's Loss