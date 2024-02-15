Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Sends Clear Message On New Browns O-Line Coach

Kevin Stefanski Sends Clear Message On New Browns O-Line Coach

By

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
Kevin Stefanski (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns front office has worked overtime since their heartbreaking loss to the Houston Texans.

The team is looking to revamp the coaching staff, parting ways with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and other assistants.

Nonetheless, they weren’t expecting to be in the hunt for a new offensive line coach, but with Bill Callahan suddenly leaving to join his son with the Tennessee Titans, the Browns had to pivot quickly.

Fortunately, it seems like they’ve already found their guy, as they recently introduced former Seattle Seahawks OL coach Andy Dickerson as Shanahan’s replacement.

Dickerson had reportedly made a great impression when he interviewed for their offensive coordinator job.

He was joined by assistant o-line coach Roy Istvan, who comes from the Philadelphia Eagles, where he served in the same capacity.

Considering that, HC Kevin Stefanski shared what he liked the most about his new hire (via Scott Petrak on Twitter).

“Andy loves teaching and will bring a passion and energy that will greatly benefit our linemen. He understands the high standard that room must have in order for our offense to be successful.”

This will be Dickerson’s second stint with the Browns organization.

He was a part of HC Eric Mangini’s coaching staff in 2009 and 2010.

He later spent nine years with the Los Angeles Rams organization, including a year in which his offensive line allowed the fewest sacks in the league.

Dickerson also helped the Rams finish second in the league with 421.1 total yards per game and a trip to the Super Bowl, as well as a league-leading 29.9 points per game in 2017.

He spent three years with the Seahawks as an offensive line coach, also serving as run game coordinator in 2021, so he comes with plenty of experience and should make a suitable replacement for Shanahan, which is a lot to say.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Reacts To Wild Valentine's Day Card Referring To His Accident

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill

Juan Thornhill Can't Help But Laugh At Former Teammate

4 hours ago

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins

Insider Explains Where Browns Stand With Tee Higgins

21 hours ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the AFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

NFL Reveals Browns' Final Position In 2023 Power Rankings

22 hours ago

A detail of Gunner Olszewski #89 of the Pittsburgh Steelers helmet prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Analyst Claps Back At Former Steelers Lineman Over Browns Comments

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Lose Another Coach To AFC Rival

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Makes His Thoughts Clear on Ken Dorsey

2 days ago

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchel Trubisky

Analyst Suggests Browns Should Sign Former Steelers QB

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Analyst Shuts Down Criticism Of Myles Garrett's DPOY Win

2 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers helmet

Browns Analyst Names Which Potential Steelers QB Would Concern Him The Most

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Je'Rod Cherry Has Strong Statement On Browns Roster

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns safety Juan Thornhill

Juan Thornhill Has Hilarious Message About Browns Super Bowl Chances

2 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Has Big Message for Browns Fans

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Shares Notable Update Amid Injury Recovery

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Tony Grossi Makes a Prediction About Joe Flacco's Future

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns

Browns Send Strong Message For 2024 NFL Season

3 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry Could Make Browns History With Potential Extensions

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Makes Admission About Browns Debut

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Browns Insider Reveals Factors That Led To Ken Dorsey's Firing In Buffalo

4 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry

Fans React To Jarvis Landry's Recent Comments

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Opens Up On Browns' Complex Season

5 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 15, 2023 in Berea, Ohio.

Analyst Makes Bold Statement On Kevin Stefanski’s Tenure

5 days ago

A San Francisco 49ers helmet on the bench during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 21, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

49ers Defender Points Out Notable Changes For The Browns

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Uses 2 Words To Describe Coaching Changes

5 days ago

David Njoku Reacts To Wild Valentine's Day Card Referring To His Accident

No more pages to load