Kevin Stefanski Sends Clear Message On New Browns O-Line Coach

The Cleveland Browns front office has worked overtime since their heartbreaking loss to the Houston Texans.

The team is looking to revamp the coaching staff, parting ways with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and other assistants.

Nonetheless, they weren’t expecting to be in the hunt for a new offensive line coach, but with Bill Callahan suddenly leaving to join his son with the Tennessee Titans, the Browns had to pivot quickly.

Fortunately, it seems like they’ve already found their guy, as they recently introduced former Seattle Seahawks OL coach Andy Dickerson as Shanahan’s replacement.

Dickerson had reportedly made a great impression when he interviewed for their offensive coordinator job.

He was joined by assistant o-line coach Roy Istvan, who comes from the Philadelphia Eagles, where he served in the same capacity.

Considering that, HC Kevin Stefanski shared what he liked the most about his new hire (via Scott Petrak on Twitter).

“Andy loves teaching and will bring a passion and energy that will greatly benefit our linemen. He understands the high standard that room must have in order for our offense to be successful.”

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski on new OL coach Andy Dickerson.

This will be Dickerson’s second stint with the Browns organization.

He was a part of HC Eric Mangini’s coaching staff in 2009 and 2010.

He later spent nine years with the Los Angeles Rams organization, including a year in which his offensive line allowed the fewest sacks in the league.

Dickerson also helped the Rams finish second in the league with 421.1 total yards per game and a trip to the Super Bowl, as well as a league-leading 29.9 points per game in 2017.

He spent three years with the Seahawks as an offensive line coach, also serving as run game coordinator in 2021, so he comes with plenty of experience and should make a suitable replacement for Shanahan, which is a lot to say.